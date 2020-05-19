      Weather Alert

65% of Us Are Planning More Summer Getaways for After Lockdown – Here’s How.

May 19, 2020 @ 10:43am
Road trip

Could we end up seeing MORE people on the roads this summer because of the crisis?  It’s possible.

65% – Two-out-of-three Americans say we’re planning more road trips this year after we have been cooped up, for the last few months.  And 44% of us have used our time in lockdown to plan at least one trip.

Just over a third of us would rather drive than fly, because it feels safer.  And we’re willing to add 6 hours and 38 minutes to our trip, to avoid being on a plane.

88% of people say they’ll take at least one trip this summer, assuming it feels safe enough.  Here are the top five summer trips we’ve got planned . . .

1.  Visiting family.  49% of people with trips planned said that’s one of them.

2.  Trips to landmarks in your own state, or neighboring states, 38%.

3.  Visiting friends, 34%.

4.  Cross-country trips, or places that are more than one state away, 34%.

5.  Trips to the beach or a vacation home, 33%.

Trips WITHOUT the family could also be a thing this year.  62% of people in the poll admitted they could really use a break from their loved ones right about now.

See the full story, here:  NY Post

TAGS
#MauraMyles #Mylestones #PostLockdownPlan #TravelSmarterNotHarder #Vacation
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands