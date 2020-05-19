65% of Us Are Planning More Summer Getaways for After Lockdown – Here’s How.

65% – Two-out-of-three Americans say we’re planning more road trips this year after we have been cooped up, for the last few months. And 44% of us have used our time in lockdown to plan at least one trip.
Just over a third of us would rather drive than fly, because it feels safer. And we’re willing to add 6 hours and 38 minutes to our trip, to avoid being on a plane.
88% of people say they’ll take at least one trip this summer, assuming it feels safe enough. Here are the top five summer trips we’ve got planned . . .
1. Visiting family. 49% of people with trips planned said that’s one of them.
2. Trips to landmarks in your own state, or neighboring states, 38%.
3. Visiting friends, 34%.
4. Cross-country trips, or places that are more than one state away, 34%.
5. Trips to the beach or a vacation home, 33%.
Trips WITHOUT the family could also be a thing this year. 62% of people in the poll admitted they could really use a break from their loved ones right about now.
