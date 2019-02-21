5 Best, 5 Worst Oscar ‘Best Picture’ Winners

There have been some pretty questionable Best Picture winners at the Oscars over the yearslike that timeShakespeare in Love beat out Saving Private Ryan, or Crash was chosen over Brokeback Mountain. But what are the best Best Picture honorees of all time? Here are USA Todays top 5 movies:

The Godfather (1972) Casablanca (1942) Schindler’s List (1993) On the Waterfront (1954) All About Eve (1950)

Variety offers a list of the 10 worst Best Picture winners. Here are the worst five:

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) The Broadway Melody (1929) Gigi (1958) Ben-Hur (1959 Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Here’s the full list of worst Best Picture winners from Variety.

For other ranked lists, check out: