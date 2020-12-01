3 More Country Christmas Specials Air This Week
If you missed out on the CMA Country Christmas Special last night there’s good news! There are 3 more Country Themed Christmas Specials yet to air this week.
Wednesday: Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay and Brett Eldredge will help kick off the holiday season this week with a performance during NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” TV special. The 88th annual event celebrates the lighting of the 75-foot tall Christmas Tree in New York City. Additional performers include Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix. The special airs on NBC this Wednesday, December 2nd.
Thursday: Carrie Underwood is teaming up with HBO Max for a holiday special featuring songs from her number-one album. “My Gift: The Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” airs this Thursday, December 3rd. The star will perform holiday classics and original Christmas songs from ‘The Gift,’ which was released back in September. Carrie’s son, Isaiah, will join her.
Sunday: Dolly Parton’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” premieres this Sunday on CBS. The country icon will perform songs from her new holiday album with the same name, as well as faith-filled hymns. Dolly will also share Christmas stories from years past. The special airs at 8:30/7:30 Central