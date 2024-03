A Rockford, Illinois restaurant, named Wood Fired Pizza, is going viral ahead of Easter because they are serving a Lucky Charms Martini. The drink is mint green and swirled with chocolate. It is topped with Lucky Charms and marshmallows. The Lucky Charms Martini has a minty and marshmallowy-flavor. I don’t really like Lucky Charms so… I think I will take a pass on this one.