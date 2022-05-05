      Weather Alert

Maren Morris Honors her Mom’s Hard Work

May 5, 2022 @ 11:30am
Maren Morris relishes her role as a mother, to her toddler son, Hayes.

But she holds up her own mother, Kellie Morris, as one of her biggest role models.

Maren tells us:  “She’s such a hard worker and she and my dad own a small business in Texas and I feel like nothing’s been handed to her. She grew up in poverty and she really made something of herself without even a college degree. She’s just such a street-smart go-getter and so I feel like that’s been instilled in me from day one because of my mom.”

Maren’s Mother’s Day weekend includes a performance at the iHeart Country Festival in Austin, TX, Saturday (May 7th).

She sits inside the Top 20, and climbing the country charts, with “Circles Around This Town.”

