1883: Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Not Happy It’s Not Happening

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill ‘Fuming’ Their Western Saga Won’t Continue

Sources say Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are upset that they’ve been denied permission, by Taylor Sheridan (creator of the Yellowstone franchise), to continue their Western saga.

Faith and Tim starred in 1883, from December 2021 to February 2022. They portrayed the original Dutton settlers.

Now, insiders say the couple is upset that their comeback hopes are dashed – as the Yellowstone prequels continue without them. Their rep denies it; but insiders say otherwise.

“Taylor told Tim and Faith that he planned these prequels as mini-movies that end after a short run,” says one source who’s close to the super-couple.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren wowed audiences in 1923, which premiered to 7.4 million viewers in December That surpassed 1883’s opening of 4.9 million.

