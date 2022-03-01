$1,800 to Stay Off Social Media for 6 Years – a Son Just Cashed his Check

His Mother Offered Him $1,800 To Stay Off Social Media For 6 Years. He Just Cashed His Check
When Sivert Klefsass of Motley, Minnesota, was 12 years old, his mom made him an offer: Stay off social media until he was 18 and she would pay him $1,800.
He just cashed his check.
Sivert’s mom said she got the idea after she saw her older daughter struggle with self-esteem issues and depression from too much social media.
Sivert admitted it was tough at times to feel “out of the loop;” but his friends kept him up-to-date. “On the whole, I would say totally worth it. I mean, I would do it again.”
Sivert did, however, sign up for an Instagram account, right away, on his 18th birthday.
[Have you had any luck with special rules/guidelines/challenges to cut down social media time? ]