$1,800 to Stay Off Social Media for 6 Years – a Son Just Cashed his Check

Mar 1, 2022 @ 11:00am

His Mother Offered Him $1,800 To Stay Off Social Media For 6 Years. He Just Cashed His Check

When Sivert Klefsass of Motley, Minnesota, was 12 years old, his mom made him an offer:  Stay off social media until he was 18 and she would pay him $1,800.

He just cashed his check.

Sivert’s mom said she got the idea after she saw her older daughter struggle with self-esteem issues and depression from too much social media.

Sivert admitted it was tough at times to feel “out of the loop;” but his friends kept him up-to-date.  “On the whole, I would say totally worth it. I mean, I would do it again.”

Sivert did, however, sign up for an Instagram account, right away, on his 18th birthday.

