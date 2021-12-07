      Weather Alert

10 Things That Are Illegal But Aren’t Ethically Wrong

Dec 7, 2021 @ 7:20am

Someone recently asked the Internet to list things that ARE illegal, but are NOT ethically wrong.  Naturally, there are a LOT of gray areas and nuances in both “what is moral,” and “what is illegal,” especially across different regions.

That said, here are 10 highlights:

1.  “Paying for someone else’s parking meter.”

2.  “Credentialing laws for things that don’t carry much danger if you do them incorrectly . . . for example, requiring a license to be a florist.”

3.  “Pirating media that isn’t available for purchase in your area.  You weren’t going to get my money either way.”  Or “making photocopies of sheet music.”

4.  “Loitering in a park . . . the point of a park is to loiter.”

5.  “Jaywalking and crossing the street on a red light, as a pedestrian, when there are no cars around.”

6.  “Withdrawal of care for terminal illness.”  Or assisted suicide in general.

7.  “Prostitution:  Everyone does it for free, why can’t you get paid?  Especially when you CAN get paid if you film it.”

8.  “Taking food . . . from an employer . . . when it was about to get thrown away anyway.”  Or even, “stealing” food or other items from a dumpster.

9.  “Sleeping in your car.”

10.  “Drinking . . . at 20 years and 364 days.”

Of course, some rules exist for OTHER reasons.

Like, some laws are in place to promote a general basis of personal safety and protection of property, even though individual cases may not seem “immoral.”  In fact, they may not even be strictly enforced to the letter.

(Reddit)

