You Need More SLEEP!

I you find yourself craving sugar, and your tired all the time…. they may be connected!

A new study in the The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition recruited people who sleep less than 7 hours a night. They were coached on strategies to extend that time and based on the coaching they were able to add an hour to their sleep schedule.

Now here is where it gets interesting, they also changed their diets without being asked! “We found that those who extended their sleep [also] reduced their intake of added sugars by about 10 grams per day,” explains one of the study authors.

Do you need to cut back on sugar? Get more sleep!

