Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins Shares Health Update – after ALS Diagnosis

June 20, 2023 11:00AM CDT
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)

[Pictured:  Zac Brown]

John Driskell Hopkins says he continues to take things one day at a time, as he battles ALS.

The Zac Brown Band guitarist offers a public update, just over a year after he revealed his rough diagnosis.  “I don’t feel a lot different than I did last year,” he tells People.  “I can tell that some things are continuing to slow down.  My voice is being affected, and that’s something that I really notice as a singer; but I’m still playing and I’m still performing and still singing.”

Hopkins’ pace has also prevented him from executing live shows the way he wants to, by giving the audience a more animated performance, as he used to.

The musician says he relies on his sense of humor to keep things light.  “I like to poke fun at myself,” he explains.

