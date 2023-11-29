98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

You Get Your Tree to Put It Up for Christmas – and It’s Infested with THESE?!

November 29, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
You Get Your Tree to Put It Up for Christmas – and It’s Infested with THESE?!
Praying mantis isolated on white
Woman’s Christmas Tree Infested with Praying Mantises
It was a plague of not exactly biblical proportions:  TikTok user @andeekitty shared a shocking story.  She found that her Christmas tree had become infested with praying mantises.

Her video, which is a photo compilation of creepy crawlers, now has over 4.3 million views.  “Only a fake tree from now on,” the caption reads.

Viewers were stunned, with one saying, “the fresh pine smell ain’t worth this.

The tree really said, ‘let us pray,’” another joked.

Praying mantises lay eggs in Christmas conifers, which shelter them from weather and predators.  Warm, indoor weather will prompt these eggs to hatch.

(Crack open a little more, here:  NY Post)

More about:
#ChristmasTreeFail
#FreshPine
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#LetUsPray
#NYPost
#PrayingMantises

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
5

The Corn Dog King has passed away

Recent Posts