You Get Your Tree to Put It Up for Christmas – and It’s Infested with THESE?!

It was a plague of not exactly biblical proportions: TikTok user @andeekitty shared a shocking story. She found that her Christmas tree had become infested with praying mantises.

Her video, which is a photo compilation of creepy crawlers, now has over 4.3 million views. “Only a fake tree from now on,” the caption reads.

Viewers were stunned, with one saying, “the fresh pine smell ain’t worth this.”

“The tree really said, ‘let us pray,’” another joked.

Praying mantises lay eggs in Christmas conifers, which shelter them from weather and predators. Warm, indoor weather will prompt these eggs to hatch.

