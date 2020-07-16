WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Top Ten Little Things Can Lift Your Spirits

What’s something small that can really make your day? Researchers gave people a huge list of options, and asked them to rank each one. Here are the top ten:
1. A bright blue sky on a sunny day.
2. Seeing a beautiful landscape.
3. Kittens and puppies.
4. Sitting in your house or apartment right after you’ve cleaned it.
5. Going out for a nice dinner.
6. Receiving a compliment.
7. Someone smiling at you.
8. Booking a vacation.
9. Cuddling or hanging out with a loved one.
10. Thinking back on fond memories.
A few more that just missed the top ten were finding money in your pocket . . . random acts of kindness . . . seeing an old friend . . . and hearing another great song come on WCCQ.
