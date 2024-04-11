Exercising at at night might be best for your health.

Researchers from the University of Sydney and other institutions assessed data from about 30,000 individuals who participated in the UK Biobank study to see how the time of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity impacted health outcomes over an 8-year period.

The physical activities ranged from brisk walking, cycling, and gardening to sports that get your heart pumping.

The participants were broken up into groups based on when they’re typically active: no “aerobic bouts” (less than 1 bout of moderate-to-vigorous activity lasting 3+ minutes per day on average), morning movers (6 a.m.-noon), afternoon athletes (noon-6 p.m.) and evening exercisers (6 p.m.-midnight).

Following up after an 8-year period, researchers tracked deaths of any cause as well as new diagnoses of diagnoses of cardiovascular disease (such as heart attack and stroke) and microvascular disease (conditions such as kidney disease, nerve damage, and vision problems -which are common in people with diabetes).

They found that those who exercised in the evening had lower risks of death from any cause, particularly cardiovascular disease and microvascular disease.

