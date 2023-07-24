98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Woman Wants to Ask Co-workers to Stop Doing THIS

July 24, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Woman Wants to Ask Co-workers to Stop Doing THIS
frosted cut cake chocolate cherry – Maura Myles Image
Woman Wants to Ask Co-workers to Stop Bringing Cake 
A frustrated woman took to Mumsnet to post an unusual grievance about her workplace:  Access to sweets.

The poster says she’s trying to watch what she eats, but the table of junk food makes it difficult.  “It is a job where you end up incredibly tired sometimes and I have little will power around chocolate,” she writes.  “I’d like to ask the team to save treats for an actual occasional treat.”

Some commenters tell her to have self-control, but others are supportive.  “They are of course entitled to bring in lots of sugary treats but it would be better for you, themselves and everyone if they limited this,” one writes.

I’m thinking it’s nice of her to feel out the idea, first, in the social media world…  But it’s not all about you, sister.  Sometimes you’ve gotta take some cake for the team, right?  LOL

Bite into a little more, here:  (mirror.co.uk)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#LetThemEatCake
#MirrorUK
#TakeOneForTheTeam
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
4

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts