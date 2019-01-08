William Shatner Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut with New Single “Too Old to Be Vegan”

William Shatner of Star Trek fame will be on the Grand Ole Opry stage to debut his new single, “Too Old To Be Vegan.” The song features Jeff Cook and the two will perform it on February 15th along with other songs from his new album, “Why Not Me?”

The song is a funny take on why older people don’t want to convert to the vegan craze, “If I don’t get my daily dose of meatloaf, I’m going to die.” Shatner sings, “Say, do you have anything a carnivore would eat? A pound or two of juicy beef with a side of gluten-filled mac and cheese? I’ll take two of those with extra lactose.” What do you think of William Shatner turning to Country music?