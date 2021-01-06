Will Co Prosecutors Expunging Hundreds Of Low-Level Marijuana Possession Cases
Will County prosecutors are working to wipe hundreds of low-level marijuana possession cases from court records this year. State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed a motion last week to expunge the records of more than 16-hundred people with low-level cannabis convictions. The motion follows a 2019 state law that removes cannabis possession cases involving up to 30 grams from people’s records. Glasgow says this action will help these individuals move forward with their lives and place their convictions permanently behind them. (Metro Source News)