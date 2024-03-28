98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

March 28, 2024 5:21AM CDT
"Wiener Connoisseur"
The online gambling site Bet U.S. is looking to hire a “WIENER CONNOISSEUR” to visit all 30 Major League ballparks and check out the wieners at each one. You’ll get to taste-test dozens of hot dogs, but they don’t really care how good they are.  They just want you to MEASURE each weenie to see which Major League club has the biggest and smallest. Once you’ve got your hands on one, you’ll need to measure the length . . . diameter (or, girth) . . . and also how heavy it is. It’s not a full-time gig, but they also don’t expect you to handle all these wieners for free.  They buy the game tickets, travel is covered, and you get $2,500.  They’ll also toss in a $500 gift card for MLBShop.com, and a subscription to MLB.TV. You can apply on their website between now and April 18th.  Just enter your name and email, then write a short pitch for why you’re the most qualified person to measure wieners.

(Axios)

