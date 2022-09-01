While Summer Weather Still Warms Us – Have You Tried Pool-Beer?

Getty Images

So pool-beer is now a thing, and it’s not just “beer by the pool,” anymore.

The actual drink features ice shavings, scooped into a pint glass, with the beer of your choice poured over it. This creates an instant “beer slushy,” served with a wedge of lime.

A Washington, D.C., bar serves the drink, which they say HAS to be made with shaved ice and not crushed. An employee explained, “To us, it’s just a silly, uncomplicated and refreshing way to keep your beer cold.”

Pool-beer… yay or nay?