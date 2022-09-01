98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

While Summer Weather Still Warms Us – Have You Tried Pool-Beer?

September 1, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

So pool-beer is now a thing, and it’s not just “beer by the pool,” anymore.

The actual drink features ice shavings, scooped into a pint glass, with the beer of your choice poured over it.  This creates an instant “beer slushy,” served with a wedge of lime.

A Washington, D.C., bar serves the drink, which they say HAS to be made with shaved ice and not crushed.  An employee explained, “To us, it’s just a silly, uncomplicated and refreshing way to keep your beer cold.”

Pool-beer…  yay or nay?

More about:
#BeerSlushy
#PoolBeer
#PoolSide
#ServeWithALime
#ShavedNotCrushed
#SummerTreats
#SummerTrends

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts