When Is the Last Time You Used Cash?

Jan 30, 2021 @ 10:37am

When is the last time you can remember using cash?  According to a new survey, 32% of people say it was more than a month ago.  And overall, 79% of people say the pandemic has decreased how often they use cash. 

 

Cash was already on the way out BEFORE the pandemic.  Now?  We can ask questions like THIS.

A new survey asked people:  When is the last time you can remember using cash?

And the most common answer is . . . more than a month ago, with 32% of the vote.

14% of people used cash within the last month . . . 27% within the last few weeks . . . and 23% within the last few days.

This isn’t that surprising, but the younger someone is, the less likely they are to have used cash within the past month.  And they have a hard time counting change…

Overall, 79% of people say the pandemic has decreased how often they use cash.

