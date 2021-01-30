When Is the Last Time You Used Cash?

When is the last time you can remember using cash? According to a new survey, 32% of people say it was more than a month ago. And overall, 79% of people say the pandemic has decreased how often they use cash.
Cash was already on the way out BEFORE the pandemic. Now? We can ask questions like THIS.
A new survey asked people: When is the last time you can remember using cash?
And the most common answer is . . . more than a month ago, with 32% of the vote.
14% of people used cash within the last month . . . 27% within the last few weeks . . . and 23% within the last few days.
This isn’t that surprising, but the younger someone is, the less likely they are to have used cash within the past month. And they have a hard time counting change…
Overall, 79% of people say the pandemic has decreased how often they use cash.
“Pay” more attention to this, here: (YouGov / YouGov)