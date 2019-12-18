Watch Scotty McCreerys acoustic version of “This Is It”
The heartfelt tune, which Scotty co-penned with Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis about his then-fiancée Gabi Dugal, is featured on Scotty’s 2018 album, Seasons Change.
The acoustic version of the song is the second track from Scotty’s upcoming three-song EP, The Soundcheck Sessions, which will be released in January.
“Ever since we released the original version of ‘This is It,’ I have had so many requests from fans for an acoustic version that they could play during their own proposals and weddings,” said Scotty. “It’s been very humbling to learn that a song I wrote for my wife Gabi and tells our story has gone on to become something special for thousands of couples. As a songwriter, I don’t know that it gets any better than that.”