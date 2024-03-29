Tyler Hubbard Glad To Be Touring With Kane Brown

Tyler Hubbard is experiencing a full circle moment going out on the road with Kane Brown. Dates started this week and will run through the first week of June. Some of the others set to join the tour include Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, and Jackson Dean.

We asked Tyler about his friendship with Kane and he told us this:

“I’ve known Kane for a while, you know? He actually opened up for us (Florida Georgia Line) five or six years ago, seven years ago, we were one of his first tours, and I remember a fun story. Like one of our first shows together, I was out shooting basketball with him, just hanging out and kinda getting to know him, and I was asking him, ‘How long you been doing this? Like, how long have you been playing shows and stuff?’ He was like, ‘This is my sixth show, ever.’ I was like, ‘Dude-six? Like six?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Okay buddy, well, good luck! (laughs) There’s only 30-thousand people out there, so…good luck.”

