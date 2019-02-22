Today marks the 1 week anniversary of the Aurora Shooting that killed 5 and wounded others, Here’s How You Can Help

Today marks the 1 week anniversary of the Aurora Shooting that killed 5 and wounded others at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora . Please join WCCQ in remembering all those effected by this tragedy and we salute the first responders for their heroic work that day. Go to WCCQ.com or our social media pages to donate to the Aurora Strong Community Fund go-fund-me page that has been set up by the city of Aurora to relieve the extreme financial burdens families are experiencing during this difficult time.

If you are looking for some information about last week’s tragedy and some ways you can help…

The City of Aurora has an official GoFundMe for the victims’ families.



Gillerson’s Grubbery in downtown Aurora is hosting an “Every. Single. Penny.” fundraiser on Monday, February 25th 5p-10p. All revenue and all server/bartender tips will go to the Aurora Strong Fund (the official GoFundMe from the city posted above) that has been created in lieu of the recent tragedy that struck our beloved town of Aurora.

Ballydoyle in downtown Aurora is hosting a benefit concert on Sunday, February 24th with all proceeds going to the official City of Aurora Aurora Strong Community Fund GoFundMe.

Scott Slocum from our sister station aired a powerful interview with one of the survivors from the Shooting this morning (2/22). Click here to listen to the interview: