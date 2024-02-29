98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

To Raise a Child: How Many People Does a Parent Need Help from?

February 29, 2024 11:00AM CST
Average Parent Relies on Six People to Raise Children
They say “it takes a village to raise a child,” and it’s at least the size of a neighborhood – though not necessarily that, exactly. 
A recent survey of 2,000 working parents reveals that the average respondent relies on six people, to help support their child’s growth.

For 46% of parents, the child’s grandparents are involved.  Extended family, like aunts, uncles, and cousins also help contribute to a child’s development.  Only 8% of parents would include neighbors in their “village.”

The Lightbridge Academy survey also shows that the average parent worries about childcare six days a month.  And 32% are concerned about the quality of care their child receives.

Being a working parent is difficult enough and every family should know that their child is being cared for and nurtured even when they’re not around,” says CEO Gigi Schweikert.

Think about how your parents did it for you.  If you’re raising or have raised kids, think about the half-dozen people you count on…  (teacher, sibling, neighbor, grandparent, daycare provider, drycleaner/tailor, coach, etc.)

(Learn more, here:  swnsdigital)

