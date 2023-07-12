Tim McGraw Talks “Life-Affirming” Album “Standing Room Only”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw recently spoke about his new album, “Standing Room Only.”

McGraw’s forthcoming 17th studio album is “the best album yet,” according to him.

“It’s true, but I feel like I always say that,” he laughed. “I’m a song guy, and I listen to songs all day… I’m always listening to new music, trying to find something that’s special, and I’m writing every day.”

McGraw shares that his favorite place to write is at home, in Nashville; now that he and his wife, Faith Hill, have sold all their other homes (including a farm, southwest of Nashville, and a whole island) and only have one house.

While McGraw says some people think he never writes, he says his favorite songwriters will send songs, and most of the time, they are better than what he has written.

“This album is all about life affirmation, about being the best person you can be. It tells stories; it’s very cinematic,” he explained. “Standing Room Only” will be released on August 25th.

Which Tim McGraw album do you think is his best?