TIM McGRAW READIES NEW SINGLE ‘STANDING ROOM ONLY’

Tim McGraw will release a new single called “Standing Room Only” on March 10th. He shared the news yesterday (Wednesday, March 1st) on social media, issuing a challenge to fans. Tim wrote, “If we get 1,000 pre-saves on this today I’ll share a little bit of the song with you.”

“Standing Room Only” is the followup to Tim’s 2021 release, “7500 OBO.”

Yesterday, it was announced that Tim and Keith Urban will co-headline the NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 2nd in Houston. They will close out the show following performances by Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

