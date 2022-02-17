      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett Reveals The New Addition To His Tequila Company

Feb 17, 2022 @ 8:05am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett and his cousin Jeff Worn have announced a new member of their family, their Dos Primos Tequila family that is.  Their Dos Primos Tequila Reposado will hit store shelves in March and is described as “easy-drinking,” and “made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico, and aged for at least six months in used bourbon barrels.” “We’ve been so blown away by the response to our Blanco and couldn’t be more pumped to now introduce a reposado together. Similar to our original goal, we’ve worked hard to make this as versatile as possible and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year,” Rhett said in a press release.

Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine’s Day DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy and Economical
Zac Brown Band: 'Countin' Down The Days' To Hitting The Road
FGL Celebrates New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
Connect With Us Listen To Us On