Thomas Rhett Reveals The New Addition To His Tequila Company

Thomas Rhett and his cousin Jeff Worn have announced a new member of their family, their Dos Primos Tequila family that is. Their Dos Primos Tequila Reposado will hit store shelves in March and is described as “easy-drinking,” and “made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico, and aged for at least six months in used bourbon barrels.” “We’ve been so blown away by the response to our Blanco and couldn’t be more pumped to now introduce a reposado together. Similar to our original goal, we’ve worked hard to make this as versatile as possible and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year,” Rhett said in a press release.