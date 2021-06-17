Thomas Rhett Drops a new song in time for Father’s Day

He said, “This is probably my favorite song I’ve gotten to write with my dad. I’ve learned so many life lessons from him, and it’s pretty wild to see so much of him in myself now that I’m a dad. It felt like we should go ahead to release it for all of y’all who have been asking since we wrote it and to celebrate all the dads out there!”
Thomas released his latest album, Country Again: Side A, in April. His latest single is the album’s title track, and it sits inside the Top 15 and climbing on the country charts.