the Top Six Video of the Year Finalists for the 2024 CMT Music Awards

April 2, 2024 6:15PM CDT
2019 Ashley McBryde walks red carpet

The first round of voting for the 2024 CMT Music Awards closed yesterday.  The original list of 16 nominees for Video of the Year is now down to the top six.  They are:

1.  “Light On in the Kitchen” . . . Ashley McBryde

2.  “The Painter” . . . Cody Johnson

3.  “Truck Bed” . . . Hardy

4.  “Need a Favor” . . . Jelly Roll

5.  “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” . . . Kelsea Ballerini

6.  “Watermelon Moonshine” . . . Lainey Wilson

The top three nominees will be announced the morning of the show.  You can still vote for this category until showtime.  It airs this Sunday at 8:00 P.M. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. What would your choice be from the top 6? This one’s going to be tough.

