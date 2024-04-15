The Longest Episode of ‘Bluey’ Just Aired – Parents Have Big Feelings About It

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Bluey childrens cartoon characters are displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on October 04, 2023 in London, England. Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) event is dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together retailers, licensees and manufacturers for three days of deal-making, networking and trend spotting. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

If there are little kids in your life, then you most likely know who Bluey is. The adorable Australian character leads one of the top TV shows, here in America – it’s one of the most-downloaded, too. When you see it, you see why.

Bluey’s special episode – “The Sign” – has captivated fans with its poignant storyline and emotional depth.

In it, the Heeler family (Bluey, sibling Bingo, Mum & Dad, plus pet Bandit) navigates a major life change as they prepare to move to a new city. This prompts reflections on making tough decisions and dealing with unpredictability. Bluey’s parents really are “healers.”

The 28-minute episode, filled with stellar voice acting and masterful writing, left viewers, including parents, both awed and teary-eyed.

“Now, that’s what we call a stellar season finale,” Jazz Tangcay, an editor at Variety, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “Also, how dare this show for pre-schoolers make adults get all emotional.”

Have you seen the Bluey episode, “The Sign“? What were your thoughts? I’m a big fan. The series teaches parents, as well as kids, much the way Sesame Street has helped generations.