The 4 Day Work Week – Would It Really Work?
October 3, 2022 11:00AM CDT
There is a study going on in the UK, for which 70 employers are experimenting with a 4 day work week. Hours worked per day vary. For instance, an eight-hour workday could become ten or 12 hours.
While it simply can not work for some professions, like medical or emergency or such (jobs which have been considered “front line”), it may offer benefits for others.
It could work for those who are on “stand by” to answer phones and such, or those who prepare documents and such for deadlines.
Early results show it’s improving productivity and morale.
- How would you feel about your company doing a 4 day work week?
- Do you work in the kind of business where you would have the option to work 4 days?
- What day would you want off?
- Would you support going back to a time where many businesses were closed on certain days, like they are on Sundays, for example?
