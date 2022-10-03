The 4 Day Work Week – Would It Really Work?

There is a study going on in the UK, for which 70 employers are experimenting with a 4 day work week. Hours worked per day vary. For instance, an eight-hour workday could become ten or 12 hours.

While it simply can not work for some professions, like medical or emergency or such (jobs which have been considered “front line”), it may offer benefits for others.

It could work for those who are on “stand by” to answer phones and such, or those who prepare documents and such for deadlines.

Early results show it’s improving productivity and morale.