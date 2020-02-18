      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift’s Father Safe After Fight With Burglar

Feb 18, 2020 @ 7:11am

Taylor Swift’s father is okay after fighting off a burglar who broke into his Florida penthouse last month.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Scott Swift returned to his $4 million penthouse to find Terrence Hoover, 30, in his home after he had climbed a 13-floor fire escape.
Hoover and Swift fought before Hoover ran away. Hoover has a long rap sheet that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Swift picked Hoover out of a lineup last week, he’s currently being held on a $50,000 bond. Hoover’s mother says that he “got lost looking for his fiancee” and should be charged with trespassing. Here’s the complete story from Billboard.

