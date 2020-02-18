      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift’s Father Safe – After Fight with Burglar

Feb 18, 2020 @ 9:59am

Taylor Swift’s father is okay – after he fought off a burglar, who broke into his Florida penthouse, last month.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Scott Swift returned to his $4 million penthouse to find Terrence Hoover in his home.  Hoover had apparently climbed a 13-floor fire escape.

Hoover and Swift fought before Hoover ran away.

Hoover, who’s 30, has a long rap sheet that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Swift picked Hoover out of a lineup, last week.   Now he’s held on a $50,000 bond.

Hoover’s mother says that he “got lost, looking for his fiancee,” and should be charged with trespassing.

