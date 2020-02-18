Taylor Swift’s Father Safe – After Fight with Burglar
Taylor Swift’s father is okay – after he fought off a burglar, who broke into his Florida penthouse, last month.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Scott Swift returned to his $4 million penthouse to find Terrence Hoover in his home. Hoover had apparently climbed a 13-floor fire escape.
Hoover and Swift fought before Hoover ran away.
Hoover, who’s 30, has a long rap sheet that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Swift picked Hoover out of a lineup, last week. Now he’s held on a $50,000 bond.
Hoover’s mother says that he “got lost, looking for his fiancee,” and should be charged with trespassing.