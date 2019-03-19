Taco Bell Hot Sauce Saves Another Life

Last week in Winter Haven, Florida, a man was sitting down at a Taco Bell when he decided to get up from his seat to go ask for more hot sauce packets. Mere moments later, an elderly man crashed through the front of that Taco Bell with his car, hitting the table where the hot-sauce-retrieving customer had sat just moments before. No one was injured in the accident. But this is the second time Taco Bell hot sauce has figured into a life-or-death situation. A few weeks ago there was a story of a man whose car became stuck in the snow on a Forest Service road near Wake Butte, Oregon. It was five days before anybody found him. That man semi-jokingly credited his survival to eating several Taco Bell hot sauce packets that were lying around in his car. Here’s the complete story from The Take Out.