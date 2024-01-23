Swift-Kelce Romance a Stunt? KC Chiefs Owner Says…

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

…No. [And that’s KC QB Patrick Mahomes, in the picture.]

Kansas City Chiefs Owner Addresses Claim That Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance Is a Marketing Stunt

CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, refutes the idea that Taylor Swift and tight end Travis Kelce are all for show. Hunt said, in a January 12 interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, that their romance is “purely organic.”

“When they were just starting off dating, many people were saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt.’ But no, it’s very real,” the NFL team owner added. “And as I said, the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them.”

That said, Hunt confirms that Taylor and Travis’s relationship has definitely increased business for the football team. “It’s been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating, the attention that’s been focused on the Chiefs,” Clark said. “Our female audience has grown leaps and bounds.”

Hunt shared that he got to meet Taylor, and saw her perform twice, during the summer. He called her “an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time.”