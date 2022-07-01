Survey Reveals: Parents Are Lax About Fireworks Safety – ER Visits Up

Do you know how to truly keep kids safe, this Fourth of July?
American parents are just not taking proper precautions, to protect their children from fireworks-related burns and injuries. A new survey polled more than 2,000 parents. It found that only 1 in 5 made sure their children stayed at least 100 feet away from fireworks.
In 2020, more than 15,000 people went to the emergency room due to fireworks injuries. Keeping children 100 feet away from fireworks, using legal fireworks, and lighting fireworks one at a time are just some tips to stay safe this holiday weekend.
And sparklers can be just as dangerous. That “spark” is burning at over 1,200 degrees, Fahrenheit. Little arms bring that ignition way too close to their little clothing, which burns in less than 3 seconds. Plastic cups meant to shield little hands from the spark just melt right onto their skin.
Learn more, here: (UPI)