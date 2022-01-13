      Weather Alert

Should You Floss Before or After You Brush Your Teeth?

Jan 13, 2022 @ 10:30am
Do you usually floss before or after brushing your teeth? The American Dental Association (ADA) says:

It doesn’t matter when you floss; so long as you do a thorough job.

The ADA also says you should brush twice a day; and clean between your teeth with floss, or another interdental cleaner, at least once a day.

Uchenna Akosa, D.D.S., notes that flossing before you brush can actually leave you with a cleaner-feeling mouth, afterward, because it gives you the chance to brush away the gunk you pull out from between your teeth – instead of just letting some of the residue hang out in your mouth.

Brush up on more, here:  (Yahoo)

  • The American Dental Association says it doesn’t matter if you brush or floss your teeth first—so long as you floss thoroughly
