Shelter-In-Place Police Order LIFTED from Joliet’s West Side

Joliet Police and Illinois State Police have LIFTED a Shelter-In-Place order, which had been in effect since just after 5:20, this morning. They had been conducting a massive manhunt on Joliet’s near westside.

The perimeter had included Black Rd to the north, Glenwood to the south, Midland to the west and Raynor to the east.

Sources say that 5 or 6 males ran from a stolen vehicle. The individuals have been connected with other crimes committed, in another jurisdiction.

Police used stop-sticks to halt the vehicle, from which the suspects ran. At least three have been taken into custody.

Police have been going from house to house, searching for armed suspects; one of them possibly possesses a long gun.

The area of the search has been just west of the Cathedral Area specifically Taylor and Midland.

Joliet Catholic has cancelled classes for the day.

The shelter in place from the Will County EMA was issued at 5:23am.

One individual is in custody. Police believe the others could be armed. Suspects involved in criminal activity in the Addison area and stole a car .