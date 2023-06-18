Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Shares his Grateful Message this Father’s Day

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay enjoys this Father’s Day weekend with this mindset: gratitude.

As father of three young boys, he understands more, now, about what his own dad has done for him.

We asked him about his own dad, and he shared this: “There’s so many things I could talk about my dad… he’s definitely my hero; I respect him more than anyone in the world… He’s always been one of those guys that everyone looks up to… He’s a leader… That’s something I aspire to be; and I’ve watched him ever since I was a kid… He’s just the best guy I know. There’s not enough good things I could say about him… There’s so many qualities he’s has, that I aspire to be. “

Shay and his wife, Hannah‘s, youngest son, Abram, was born in January. They are also parents to seven-year-old Asher and three-year-old Ames.

