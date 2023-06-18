98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Shares his Grateful Message this Father’s Day

June 18, 2023 9:30AM CDT
Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Shares his Grateful Message this Father’s Day
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay enjoys this Father’s Day weekend with this mindset:  gratitude.

As father of three young boys, he understands more, now, about what his own dad has done for him.

We asked him about his own dad, and he shared this:  “There’s so many things I could talk about my dad…  he’s definitely my hero; I respect him more than anyone  in the world…  He’s always been one of those guys that everyone looks up to…  He’s a leader…  That’s something I aspire to be; and I’ve watched him ever since I was a kid…  He’s just the best guy I know.  There’s not enough good things I could say about him…  There’s so many qualities he’s has, that I aspire to be. “

Shay and his wife, Hannah‘s, youngest son, Abram, was born in January.  They are also parents to seven-year-old Asher and three-year-old Ames.

FAST FACTS

  • Dan + Shay are scheduled to perform at Country Fest in Cadott, WI, on June 23rd.
  • They are working on a new album, the followup to their 2021 release, Good Things.
