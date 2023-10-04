Sculpture Found at Goodwill Will Auction for Minimum $2,000 – And It Will Benefit a Zoo
Shannon Manthey was in an Atlanta Goodwill thrift store, when she spotted what she thought was an original Frank Fleming sculpture.
She purchased the piece for $39.99. It’s now going up for auction for a minimum bid of $2,000.
The piece is made of bronze. It portrays a magnolia flower and branch. Fleming created Birmingham’s Storyteller Fountain. He passed away in 2018.
Manthey donated the work to Birmingham Zoo‘s annual gala auction. Bidding closes October 5th.
