98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sculpture Found at Goodwill Will Auction for Minimum $2,000 – And It Will Benefit a Zoo

October 4, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
Sculpture Found at Goodwill Will Auction for Minimum $2,000 – And It Will Benefit a Zoo
Getty Images
Shannon Manthey was in an Atlanta Goodwill thrift store, when she spotted what she thought was an original Frank Fleming sculpture. 
She purchased the piece for $39.99.  It’s now going up for auction for a minimum bid of $2,000.

The piece is made of bronze.  It portrays a magnolia flower and branch.  Fleming created Birmingham’s Storyteller Fountain.  He passed away in 2018.

Manthey donated the work to Birmingham Zoo‘s annual gala auction.  Bidding closes October 5th.

(See more, here:  UPI)

More about:
#FoundArt
#FrankFleming
#Goodwill
#StorytellerFountain'
#ThriftStoreFind
#UPI

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts