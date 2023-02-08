Scotty McCreery Brings his Baby Boy on Stage in Knoxville

Maybe you got to see him at the Rialto Square Theatre – but his latest show in Tennessee was a little different.

Scotty McCreery surprised his audience, big time, when he brought his adorable little guy on stage, recently.

Scotty introduced everyone to his infant son, Avery, while he was on stage in Knoxville (which is not far from McCreery’s home state of North Carolina).

The tiny three-month-old got to see everybody and hear big cheers, during a break in the music. McCreery had left the stage, then returned with his son, who was wearing cute earplugs.

“This is my ‘baby,’ tonight!” McCreery sang to finish the song.

This was the first of many shows for Avery, who will hit the road with Scotty and his wife, Gabi, when they join Brooks & Dunn for their “Reboot Tour” in May.