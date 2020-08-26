Sam Hunt, Brett Young To Perform At Red Rocks Virtual Concert Series
Sam Hunt attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Sam Hunt and Brett Young will close out “Red Rocks Unpaused,” a special virtual concert series set to take place over three nights, starting Sept. 1-3 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Brett & Sam will kick off their performance Next Thursday September 3rd at 7 p.m. Pacific, and fans can watch free of charge via Twitter’s Live Event Page and visiblexredrocks.com.
Sam told Billboard, “Red Rocks is an amazing venue that every artists wants to play. With this show, it’s not just fans of country music — the headliners are some of the biggest artists right now. I just love that we can be a mood that evening and that’s how I feel like we fit into this lineup.”
Fans will get to be interactive with the show, sending messages which will be displayed on the faces of the Red Rocks for the performers to see as well as having the ability to help set off pyrotechnics, control the lighting and vote on the concert’s finale.