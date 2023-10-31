Ryan Hurd Reportedly Blindsided When Maren Morris Filed for Divorce

Ryan Hurd was reportedly blindsided when Maren Morris, his wife of five years, filed for divorce on October 2nd.

A source told Us Weekly that he “wasn’t expecting it,” and that Morris’ decision “seems to have come out of the blue.”

According to the divorce documents, the “My Church” singer put down the reason for the dissolution of their marriage as “irreconcilable differences.”

The two have a toddler son.