Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Diagnosed With COVID-19
Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne is one of the thousands suffering from COVID-19. She shared the update on social media yesterday (Wednesday, April 14th) writing in part, “I’ve been struggling with whether or not to share, because to be honest it’s kind of rocked me . . . I did contract Covid 19 (I’m assuming from the grocery store, it’s the only place I’ve been?!)”
Jennifer credits Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B-complex, Zinc, and drinking “large amounts of water and Gatorade” with helping her recover. She said, “Those vitamins and staying hydrated and rest were a lifesaver for me.”
Jennifer plans to donate her blood and plasma to help others.
I’ve been struggling with whether or not to share, because to be honest it’s kind of rocked me and I wasn’t sure that putting it on a public platform was right for me. But as I’ve been telling people, I’ve had so many people reach out and say they have/had the virus and what did I do, what were my symptoms etc. So anyway, I am sharing this because I did contract Covid 19 (I’m assuming from the grocery store, it’s the only place I’ve been?!) and I had some great advice from doctors and friends and family (@travelingwithfinn !)… and this helped me kick this things ass. Everyone is different, and each body’s immune system fights it off in a different way, so I am definitely not saying I have any answers… just wanted to share what I did in case it helps. I loaded up on Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, B complex; chaga mushrooms and ZINC! Lots of Zinc. I also drank more water and Gatorade then I ever have in my life. I wanted to flush that thing out of my system. Those vitamins and staying hydrated and rest were a lifesaver for me. I’ve read lots of articles about what to do as far as self isolation etc… but not so many on what to do to combat it because there is so much unknown. But that seemed to really help me and I really felt I needed to share. Next up, donating my blood and plasma to help others. Sorry for the long post, and sending LOTS of love to all of you and hope you are staying healthy and safe!
