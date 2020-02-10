Roy & Carol Get you Ready for Lonestar this Sunday
Lonestar is coming to the Arcada Theater in St. Charles this Sunday. Roy & Carol talk music and some little known fun facts about Lonestar with Dean Sams. Lonestar has charted more than 20 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart, including 9 that reached No. 1: “No News”, “Come Cryin’ to Me”, “Amazed”, “Smile”, “What About Now”, “Tell Her”, “I’m Already There”, “My Front Porch Looking In”, and “Mr. Mom”.
Click here to buy tickets to this Sunday’s show.