Research Shows that Lockdown Changed Behavior of Babies

Lockdown caused delays in behavioral milestones among infants, a new study by the Royal College of Surgeons reports.

The development of 309 Irish babies, who were born between March and May 2020, was examined in this study. Lockdown babies were 14% less likely to have said one word by their first year, 9% less likely to point, and 6% less likely to wave goodbye.

However, lockdown babies were more likely to crawl. This “might be because they were more likely to have spent more time at home on the ground rather than out of the home in cars and strollers,” the report reads.

