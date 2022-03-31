Reba McEntire Gave the Dress Off of her Back for Charity

Reba McEntire recently did something nice that was for a good cause.
At a recent charity event, she literally gave away the dress off her back.
She told the story and said, “I was the emcee, and I was wearing this beautiful gown that Johnathan Kayne made for me. It was beautiful, and had big bell sleeves. So I auctioned off a dinner to whoever wanted to go have dinner with me, and after that, I said, ‘Does anybody want this dress?’ Of course, the women kinda perked up, and they said, ‘Yeah.’”
Reba confirms that the dress went for $150,000. Lucky charity!
She adds, “I had to go change clothes. I had to get my jeans on. Because…the woman who bought it, I know her, and she said, ‘No, I want it tonight. I don’t want you to take it home and dry clean it — I want you to give it to me now.‘”