      Weather Alert

Reba McEntire Gave the Dress Off of her Back for Charity

Mar 31, 2022 @ 10:00am

Reba McEntire recently did something nice that was for a good cause.

At a recent charity event, she literally gave away the dress off her back.

She told the story and said, “I was the emcee, and I was wearing this beautiful gown that Johnathan Kayne made for me.  It was beautiful, and had big bell sleeves.  So I auctioned off a dinner to whoever wanted to go have dinner with me, and after that, I said, ‘Does anybody want this dress?’  Of course, the women kinda perked up, and they said, ‘Yeah.’

Reba confirms that the dress went for $150,000.   Lucky charity!

She adds, “I had to go change clothes.  I had to get my jeans on.  Because…the woman who bought it, I know her, and she said, ‘No, I want it tonight.  I don’t want you to take it home and dry clean it — I want you to give it to me now.‘”

 

TAGS
#150k #CharityAuction #JonathanKayne #RebaMcEntire #ShirtOffYourBack
Popular Posts
Sam Hunt's Wife Is Done!
I-80 Weekend Emergency Repairs In Joliet
Reba McEntire Talks Oscars!
This Is Why You Shouldn't Let Your Gas Gauge Get Down To 'E'
Country Acts Announced For The Taste Of Joliet!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On