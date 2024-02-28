98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

February 28, 2024 8:36AM CST
Plainfield Seniors Named National Merit Finalists
The three seniors from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 high schools who were named semifinalists in the 2024. Robert Childs and Bryce Roberts, who attend Plainfield North High School, and Plainfield Central High School student Eric Froschare among the 15,000 finalists nationwide.

The trio will compete for 7,140 scholarship awards, worth about $28 million. As semifinalists, the students were part of a pool that comprised less than 1 percent of all United States high school seniors.

From here, about half of the finalists will be named National Merit Scholars.

