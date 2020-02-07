Pizza Can Be Dangerous to Your Health
National Pizza Day is this Sunday February 9. You might be surprised to learn that pizzas cause injury. Accoring to people who keep track of these things, pizzas were responsible for at least 3,800 visits to the ER in 2018. That was up from 2,300 pizza injuries in 2017. The statistics come from medical service provider Babylon Health, who analyzed data from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Findings were based on medical records from a sample of 100 emergency departments across the country in which the word “pizza” was included in doctors’ notes. Some of the ways pizza has harmed people: falling upstairs while carrying a delivery; cutting a finger with a pizza cutter, falling in pizza places, and falling out of bed while reaching for pizza. Here’s the complete story from the NY POST.