PETA Calls To Replace Punxsutawney Phil With Robot
PETA is issuing a plea to use a robot on Groundhog Day instead of the real thing. The group wants the famous Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced with an animatronic version that can better predict how much more winter to expect. The world’s largest animal rights organization says groundhogs are shy and “wouldn’t choose to be pulled out to large, screaming crowds.” This Sunday will be the 134th year celebrating Groundhog Day. Here’s the complete story from People.