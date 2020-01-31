      Weather Alert

PETA Calls To Replace Punxsutawney Phil With Robot

Jan 31, 2020 @ 6:42am

PETA is issuing a plea to use a robot on Groundhog Day instead of the real thing. The group wants the famous Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced with an animatronic version that can better predict how much more winter to expect. The world’s largest animal rights organization says groundhogs are shy and “wouldn’t choose to be pulled out to large, screaming crowds.” This Sunday will be the 134th year celebrating Groundhog Day. Here’s the complete story from People.

 

TAGS
Punxsutawney Phil
