PARMALEE, JELLY ROLL COLLABORATE ON NEW SONG

April 20, 2023 9:05AM CDT
Parmalee and Jelly Roll are collaborating on a song called “Boots On Broadway,” Country Now reports. The two acts debuted it during this weekend’s Country Thunder festival in Phoenix. There is no word on when or if the song will be released to radio.

Parmalee told the outlet, “We’ve been friends like 10 years. He’s one of our first people we met when we moved to Nashville. He comes out of our house and our lawyer introduced us, and he rolls out there with a couple of his buddies. They (were) just fresh out (of prison) too…(We were like) I don’t know if we going to write a song going to get robbed!”

Parmalee also opened for Jelly Roll when he played his sold-out headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December.

Parmalee is currently climbing the charts with “Girl In Mine.” Jelly Roll also has a Top 30 and climbing with “Need A Favor.”

